Recall: Ceiling fan’s blades can detach in use; Fans sold exclusively at Home Depot

More than 180,000 Hampton Bay ceiling fans are under a voluntary recall because the fan’s blades can detach while the fan is in use, posing an injury hazard.
King of Fans, the maker of Hampton Bay ceiling fans sold exclusively at Home Depot, is recalling its 54-inch Mara indoor/outdoor ceiling fan, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.
The fans were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online at homedepot.com from April through October for about $150. The manufacturer received 47 reports of the blade detaching from the fan, including two reports of the blade hitting a consumer and four reports of property damage, according to the commission.
#Recall: Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fans. Blades can detach while in use, posing an injury hazard. Get replacement. CONTACT: 866-443-1291, MaraRecall@kingoffans.com, or https://t.co/7JpA5LbS3Z. Full recall notice: https://t.co/bpKY0Of1mS pic.twitter.com/wn95trBbgF— US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) December 23, 2020
King of Fans said the issue is caused by a manufacturing defect with the fan blade’s locking clip assembly. The affected Mara 54-inch ceiling fans have one of two screws not adequately secured to the flywheel that are holding the locking clip in place. This may cause the blade to detach from the fan during use, the company said.
The recall does not affect all Mara 54-inch fans, but those under recall should be replaced.
The following UPC numbers for the recalled ceiling fans are printed on a silver rating label on the top of the fan housing assembly:
Matte white finish: 082392519186
Matte black finish: 082392519193
Black finish: 082392599195
Polished nickel: 082392599188
Consumers can contact King of Fans toll-free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 866-443-1291, by email at MaraRecall@kingoffans.com or online at www.kingoffans.com and click on “Mara Recall” for more information.