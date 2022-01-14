Recall: Giant Bicycle handlebar can become loose

The recall was announced Wednesday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission after Giant Bicycle received 86 reports of the handlebar becoming loose, including three reports of riders falling off the bike.

The recall involves model year 2021 Giant Cypress DX, Giant Escape 3 Comfort, Liv Flourish FS 1 and Liv Alight 3 Comfort bicycles, which were sold in metallic black, ark silver, dark red/burgundy, grayish blue, plum or sage, depending on the model. Recalled models have a serial number beginning with the letter “P” on the underside of the bottom bracket of the frame, under the crank. The model name is printed on the top tube.