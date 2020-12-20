Recall: Hard plastic may be in Lean Cuisine baked chicken

Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken frozen entrees are under recall because they may contain white hard plastic pieces.
Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling 92,206 pounds of the baked chicken products produced and packaged on Sept. 2, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Following is subject to recall:
- 8⅝-ounce (244 gram) carton trays of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gray with lot code 0246595911 and Best Before date of October 2021. It also has the establishment number EST. P-9018 on the side of the case near the lot number. These items were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide.
Nestlé received five consumer complaints about white hard plastic in the product, and believes the mashed potatoes in the entrees had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production, according to the FSIS release.
There have been no reports of injury or illness, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.
Anyone who purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé Prepared Foods at 800-993-8625.