Recall: Hard plastic may be in Lean Cuisine baked chicken

Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling 92,206 pounds of the baked chicken products produced and packaged on Sept. 2, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Following is subject to recall:

- 8⅝-ounce (244 gram) carton trays of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gray with lot code 0246595911 and Best Before date of October 2021. It also has the establishment number EST. P-9018 on the side of the case near the lot number. These items were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide.