BreakingNews
RECALL: More than 300,000 vanilla Starbucks drinks recalled after glass found in bottles
X
Dark Mode Toggle

RECALL: More than 300,000 vanilla Starbucks drinks recalled after glass found in bottles

Local News
By , Staff Writer
23 minutes ago

Some Starbuck vanilla Frappuccino drinks have been recalled nationwide after glass was found in some of the bottles, according to the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall began on Jan. 29 with about 300,000 drinks by PepsiCo containing glass, the USFDA said. It falls under a Class 2 recall which means the product could cause “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” their website read.

ExploreOhio utility corruption trial: ‘It would be bad for both of us if the story came out’

The following bottles with these expirations dates for 2023 are affected:

  • March 8
  • May 29
  • June 4
  • June 10

Products typically consist of 25,200 cases with 12 bottles per case of 13.7 fl. ounces (405 millimeters,) according to according to FDA’s data website.

The recall number is F-0352-2023.

In Other News
1
Kettering schools starting steps to demolish 94-year-old building on...
2
Coroner’s office called to early-morning shooting in Dayton
3
Police: Traffic signals back on in Centerville after outage
4
LinQuest acquires another Beavercreek defense firm
5
UPDATE: Squirrel causes thousands to lose power in Montgomery County

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top