Recall: These gas ranges pose CO poisoning risk

About 28,000 units were sold at stores and online for between $2,300 and $5,000 from February 2019 through December at Best Buy, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Range Hood Store, build.com, costco.com, overstock.com and wayfair.com.

For more information, visit zlinekitchen.com or call 888-359-4482.

Samsung recalls top-loading washing machines due to fire hazard

A software repair is available to fix several models of Samsung’s top-load washers with super speed wash.

About 663,500 units are under recall because the washing machines can short-circuit and overheat, which poses a fire hazard, according to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The washers affected by the recall were sold in white, black, champagne and ivory colors and include model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A and WA55A. The model and serial numbers are on the washer’s label attached to the inside of the top lid. An additional label is on the rear of the washer.

Samsung has received 51 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fire involving the washers; 10 of which caused property damage. Also, three consumers reported injuries due to smoke inhalation.

The washers sold for between $900 and $1,500 from June 2021 through December at Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s and other appliance stores nationwide.

Consumers should immediately check whether their washer’s software has been updated to prevent the hazard; and, if not, consumers should immediately stop using the washer until the software is updated. Instructions on how to check whether a washer’s software has been updated can be found here.

All Wi-Fi equipped washers that are plugged into a power source and connected to the internet automatically will download the free software repair over-the-air when they are connected to the internet. Consumers who have not connected their Wi-Fi equipped washer to the internet should contact Samsung for instructions on how to download the software repair.

Consumers whose washer does not have Wi-Fi capability or who otherwise wish to receive a free software repair without connecting to the internet, should immediately stop using the washer and contact Samsung for a free dongle — a small device able that can be connected to the washer — to plug in and download the free software repair.

For information, visit www.samsung.com or call 833-916-4555.