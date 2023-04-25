Record number of students receive Sinclair associate degree before graduating high school

Sinclair Community College announced that it saw a 9% increase from last year ― a record ― in high school students who completed their associate degrees through College Credit Plus programs this year
The school said 75 students obtained a associate degree and were recognized on April 19 during a special graduation ceremony.
College Credit Plus is an Ohio-funded program allowing students in grades 7 though 12 to complete an associate degree while counting the college-level work toward their high school diplomas.
The program is advertised as a way for students to graduate from high school with guaranteed, free college credits, up to an associate’s degree. Unlike an Advanced Placement (AP) or International Baccalaureate (IB) course, the students don’t have to take an end-of-course exam to get college credit.
Sinclair said more than 9,000 students enrolled in CCP classes at Sinclair for the 2022-2023 school year. Sinclair’s CCP students earned 65,910 credit hours for the 2022-2023 academic year, the college said.
A total of 158 school districts in 11 counties currently participate in Sinclair’s CCP program.
Locally, Springboro High School and Beavercreek High School had a high number of CCP classes taken per student, according to an analysis conducted by the Dayton Daily News last October.
A’Niyah Johnson, who earned an Associate of Applied Science Engineering Degree and attends West Carrollton High School, said she had a “great academic experience.”
“I learned how to deal with professors, learned how to work with a variety of adult peers, and I challenged myself,” Johnson said.
