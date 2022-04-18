dayton-daily-news logo
X

Record snow reported in Dayton

A pedestrian walk down East Stewart St. Monday while Spring snow showers fall.

Combined ShapeCaption
A pedestrian walk down East Stewart St. Monday while Spring snow showers fall.

Local News
By
49 minutes ago

One day after Easter, snowfall in Dayton has exceeded record amounts set almost 70 years ago, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

At 5 p.m., the NWS reported Dayton received 2.3 inches of snowfall.

The previous record was set in 1953, when 2.2 inches of snow fell.

Other snow totals reported across the area this morning include:

  • 2 inches in Troy, reported at 11:31 a.m.
  • 1.2 inches in Eaton, reported at 10:38 p.m.
  • 0.6 inches in Miamisburg, reported at 10:37 a.m.
  • 0.5 inches in Middletown, reported at 10:37 a.m.

In Other News
1
JUST IN: Kettering housing community plan calls for splitting Meijer...
2
Snow showers break record in Dayton; warmer weather later this week
3
Cutest Pet Photo Contest enters second week. Share your images now
4
Deputies: Shooting self-inflicted at Washington Twp. complex
5
2 Republicans running in primary for Montgomery County commissioner

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top