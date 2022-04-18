Record snow reported in Dayton

One day after Easter, snowfall in Dayton has exceeded record amounts set almost 70 years ago, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
At 5 p.m., the NWS reported Dayton received 2.3 inches of snowfall.
The previous record was set in 1953, when 2.2 inches of snow fell.
Other snow totals reported across the area this morning include:
- 2 inches in Troy, reported at 11:31 a.m.
- 1.2 inches in Eaton, reported at 10:38 p.m.
- 0.6 inches in Miamisburg, reported at 10:37 a.m.
- 0.5 inches in Middletown, reported at 10:37 a.m.
