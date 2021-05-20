dayton-daily-news logo
Region sets record low for severe weather so far this year, says National Weather Service

FILE. JIM NOELKER / STAFF
Weather | 13 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

The National Weather Service in Wilmington is reporting a record low for severe weather alerts so far this year in the region.

Eight severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings have been issued as of Wednesday. There have been zero severe thunderstorm and tornado watches in Ohio this year.

This is the fewest number of severe alerts since NWS Wilmington started issuing warnings in 1994. The previous record low was set in 2004 and the record high was set in 2011, according to NWS.

The Storm Prediction Center has also issued zero convective watches for Ohio this year. By late May, the average is 18, according to NWS.

