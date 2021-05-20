Region sets record low for severe weather so far this year, says National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Wilmington is reporting a record low for severe weather alerts so far this year in the region.
Eight severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings have been issued as of Wednesday. There have been zero severe thunderstorm and tornado watches in Ohio this year.
Update on our record slow start to the severe weather season... We've now eclipsed the previous record set in 2004. Additionally, the total # of severe/tornado watches across the state of Ohio is 0. We hope it continues! pic.twitter.com/tWeIeLFAeG— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 20, 2021
This is the fewest number of severe alerts since NWS Wilmington started issuing warnings in 1994. The previous record low was set in 2004 and the record high was set in 2011, according to NWS.
The Storm Prediction Center has also issued zero convective watches for Ohio this year. By late May, the average is 18, according to NWS.