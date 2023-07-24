Religious group denied permit in Tipp City; had planned school program

TIPP CITY — An organization planning to offer a religious instruction program for first graders in the Tipp City Exempted Village Schools this fall hit an obstacle when a city board denied a special use permit needed to run the program.

The Tipp City Planning Board heard arguments July 11 for and against using a house at 801 N. Westedge Drive, a residential street close to Nevin Coppock Elementary School, for the Lifewise Academy before voting 3-2 to deny the permit.

Several neighbors told the board they did not see operating the program in a residence as a proper activity in the neighborhood.

Lifewise leaders received permission earlier this year from the board of education to offer the religious instruction to students whose parents do not object beginning this fall.

Lifewise recently bought the house, but needs a special use permit to run the program from there. Program leaders, including board member Scott Dixon and program director Abigail Hufford, talked to the board about program plans.

The school is a short distance from the house and students would be escorted to and from the school by a program volunteer.

A program session would last around 40 minutes on Tuesday afternoons. Students would not be released from the house to parents. Plans are for the program to expand to kindergarten and other grades down the road, Hufford said.

Lifewise’s options in light of the denial include resubmitting the request if there is “newly discovered evidence or proof to justify reconsideration.” Otherwise, an application cannot be resubmitted for one year.

Lifewise has submitted a new application and is required to submit supporting documentation by Aug. 1 to the city. The city zoning administrator will then determine if the information complies with the newly discovered evidence or proof. If he finds it does, the request would be back before the planning board. The board’s next meeting is Aug. 8.

“We know Jesus is on the throne, so we are not discouraged,” Hufford said following the board vote.

During the public hearing before the planning board vote, nearby property owners said the residential street already is congested before and after school when parents pick up and drop off students, who use a sidewalk from the school property that cuts between residences. They said they also were concerned about added parking and any after-hour meetings or activities that might be held at the house.

“I do appreciate religious education. I believe the intended use of this property does not hold true to the integrity of our neighborhood,” said Joshua Logan, a Westedge resident.

“We are going to be a good neighbor … our intent is to be a part of the neighborhood,” Dixon said.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com.