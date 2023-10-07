Renovated home offers flexible living space

A renovated two-story has a redesigned floor plan that allows for flexible living space on both the main and upper levels.

Listed for $319,900 by Coldwell Banker Heritage, the brick-and-frame two-story at 312 Beechgrove Dr. has about 2,252 square feet of living space. The property is located on the curve of the roadway allowing for a wide back yard and side-entry, two-car garage. A metal fence surrounds the in-ground swimming pool and patio. There is a large storage shed and lawn space, both inside and outside the fenced yard. Mature trees provide additional privacy around the pool deck.

Inside, the four-bedroom house has a renovated kitchen with white cabinetry and granite countertops. The galley kitchen has been opened into the dining room with a peninsula counter that divides the two spaces. Two pantry cabinets are near the dining area which has an updated light fixture and views of the pool deck.

Along one wall of the kitchen is a double sink below a window and along the other wall is a buffet counter or preparation space with glass-panel hanging cabinetry. The third wall provides an elevated counter with hanging cabinetry above. The counter could be a small breakfast bar area or a nice coffee station as its placement is near the interior access to the oversized two-car garage and the sliding patio doors that open out to the pool deck.

Formal entry opens from the covered front porch into a foyer hallway with ceramic-tile flooring that continues down the central hallway and flows within the kitchen and dining room. The semi-open staircase has a wrought-iron railing and wooden steps with carpet runner. To the right of the foyer is the formal living room with a picture window and access to the dining room.

To the left of the foyer, a redesigned of the original floor plan has created two rooms of flexible living space. The first room has been transformed into a den or small family room with a shiplap accented wall and front-facing window. Passing through this room is a smaller room that has been converted into an office or study.

A sliding barn door off the hallway opens into the utility room which includes the laundry hook-ups and some storage. Across the hallway, a single door opens into a half bathroom, which is under the staircase.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located upstairs. The staircase landing branches with a single step to the left into a finished room above the garage. The room has a slightly angled ceiling, a side window, sconce lights and attic access doors. The room is set up as an upstairs family room or recreation room.

One step up the other direction is the hallway that leads to the four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary bedroom is at the rear corner of the house and has a wall of closets plus a private bath, which features a tub/shower and a single-sink vanity.

One bedroom has hardwood floor and all the bedrooms have large closets. The guest bath features a tub/shower and a vanity with solid-surface sink and countertop.

ENGLEWOOD

Price: $319,900

No Open House

Directions: West on Route 40 (National Road) to right on Union Boulevard, to left on Herr Drive to right on Beechgrove Drive

Highlights: About 2,252 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, updated kitchen, tile flooring, den, study, upstairs family room, in-ground swimming pool, patio, garden shed, fenced yard, 2-car garage

For more information:

Lisa Nishwitz

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937- 266-3440

Web site: www.lisanishwitz.com