Renovations made throughout ranch home

The ceiling lowers above the family room, which has a gas fireplace as the centerpiece. The fireplace can be enjoyed from all the main social areas and has a wood mantel and granite hearth. Shelving flanks the fireplace. A door opens from the family room into the oversized two-car garage.

Sliding patio doors off the family room open out to a screen-enclosed deck. The awning covering allows for some sunlight into the enclosed area and there is a ceiling paddle fan. Two screen doors open to opposite sides of the deck. One leads to a storage shed. The other screen door opens out to the sun deck which wraps around the enclosed deck. There are several built-in bench seats and plant boxes. Steps lead down from the rear deck to the lower part of the backyard while a gate opens to the upper part of the terraced yard.

Back inside, a hallway from the living room leads to three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry room — which has a rear service door, wash tub and closet.

All three bedrooms have neutral carpeting, ceiling paddle fans and sliding-mirror closet doors. The main bedroom is at the back corner of the house and has two closets and private bathroom. The primary bath has been completely renovated with a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround and multiple shower heads including a body wash, rain shower and hand-held. An elevated vanity has a single sink with an extended quartz counter. The fixtures, mirror, lights, toilet and ceramic-tile flooring were included with the renovations.

The guest bath accessible from the hallway has ceramic-tile surround tub/shower with the same jetted body wash and rain shower head. The elevated vanity has a single-sink and quartz counter.

KETTERING

Price: $298,900

Open House: April 23, 2 – 4 p.m.

Directions: Woodman Drive to Bending Willow to right on Green Springs Drive to left on Cherry Oak Drive

Highlights: About 1,670 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, gas fireplace, volume ceilings, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, sliding-mirror closet doors, wood-plank laminate flooring, screen-enclosed deck, wrap-around deck with built-in bench seats, storage shed, 2-car garage, stamped asphalt driveway, paver-brick walk, updated roof, vinyl windows

For more information:

Lois Sutherland

Irongate Inc. Realtors

937-478-5882

Website: www.loissutherland.com