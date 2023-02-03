Repeat felon sentenced for draining Piqua man’s bank account after his death

TROY — A former Piqua man convicted of stealing nearly $15,000 from the bank account of an elderly Piqua man following his death in 2021 was sentenced Monday, Jan. 30, to his fifth prison term.
Donnie McCoy, 39, whose address was listed in police reports as Lima at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to 18 months in prison by Judge Jeannine Pratt in Miami County Common Pleas Court.
McCoy was indicted by a county grand jury on felony charges of identity fraud, grand theft and misuse of a credit card. He later pleaded guilty.
Piqua police were alerted to possible theft from the man’s bank account by a relative. The investigation showed that McCoy had a debit card belonging to the man and used it in several businesses to buy sometimes thousands of dollars of merchandise between February and March 2021.
Reports stated he knew the owner of the card.
McCoy told the judge he believed “it was time to grow up” and asked for a second chance including drug treatment.
Pratt reviewed his criminal record, which included convictions for breaking and entering, DUI, non-support and other offenses. He previously served four prison terms and had previous probation violations, Pratt said.
She said McCoy claimed to be a friend of the victim but showed no remorse for his actions, tried to destroy evidence and was not cooperative with investigators.
“Your history speaks for itself ... The writing is on the wall,” Pratt said.
McCoy was sentenced to 18 months on each charge with the sentences to be served concurrently. He was not ordered to pay restitution because the loss from the account was covered by the bank, Pratt said.
