Repeat felon sentenced for draining Piqua man’s bank account after his death

McCoy told the judge he believed “it was time to grow up” and asked for a second chance including drug treatment.

Pratt reviewed his criminal record, which included convictions for breaking and entering, DUI, non-support and other offenses. He previously served four prison terms and had previous probation violations, Pratt said.

She said McCoy claimed to be a friend of the victim but showed no remorse for his actions, tried to destroy evidence and was not cooperative with investigators.

“Your history speaks for itself ... The writing is on the wall,” Pratt said.

McCoy was sentenced to 18 months on each charge with the sentences to be served concurrently. He was not ordered to pay restitution because the loss from the account was covered by the bank, Pratt said.