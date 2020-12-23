Report: Gunshot victim stumbles into Dayton apartment complex; Police investigating

Police are investigating after a man reportedly stumbled into a Dayton apartment complex shortly after midnight with a gunshot wound to the leg.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police received the report at 12:18 a.m., and after arrival the the Huffman Avenue building, police determined the injury was a gunshot wound.
It is unclear how the gunshot victim was shot, and records said that the 9-1-1 caller said they did not know how it happened.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.