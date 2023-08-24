Report: Propane tank explodes in Darke County camper

BreakingNews
54 minutes ago
Crews were called to a report of a propane tank explosion with injuries Thursday afternoon near Greenville.

The blast reportedly happened around 2 p.m. in the 3900 block of Hahn Road in Franklin Twp.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said it would release more information later this afternoon.

According to initial reports, a medical helicopter was called to the scene for a person suffering burn injuries.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News.

