Report: Propane tank explodes in Darke County camper

Crews were called to a report of a propane tank explosion with injuries Thursday afternoon near Greenville.
The blast reportedly happened around 2 p.m. in the 3900 block of Hahn Road in Franklin Twp.
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said it would release more information later this afternoon.
According to initial reports, a medical helicopter was called to the scene for a person suffering burn injuries.
