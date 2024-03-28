Report: Wright State’s Nagy expected to take Southern Illinois job

Top assistant Clint Sargent is expected to be a strong candidate to become the Raiders’ new coach.

A message to Nagy wasn’t immediately returned.

Southern Illinois fired Bryan Mullins after five years and an 86-68 record, including a 19-13 mark this season.

The Salukis made six straight NCAA tourney appearances from 2002-07 but haven’t returned to the tourney since reaching the Sweet 16 in 2007.

Nagy went 167-94 in eight years at Wright State with two trips to the NCAA tournament. The Raiders also earned two NIT berths, including one in 2020 before the tournament was cancelled because of the pandemic.

He led the Raiders to three regular-season Horizon League crowns and two HL tourney titles. He was named the league’s coach of the year three times.

The last two seasons were disappointments, going 18-15 and 18-14 and losing in the quarterfinals of the league tourney both years.

The 57-year-old Nagy was born in Abeline, Texas, but grew up in Illinois. He graduated from Champaign Centennial High School in 1984.

His late father, Dick, was an assistant under Lou Henson at Illinois.

After starring for Delta State, the younger Nagy was a grad assistant at Illinois from 1988-90 and was an assistant at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville from 1993-95.

He was named head coach at South Dakota State at age 28 in 1995, spending 21 years there.

He helped the Jackrabbits in their transition from Division II to D-I. He went 410-240 there, making five postseason appearances in his last five seasons, including three trips to the NCAA.

He entered the season 18th among all active Division I coaches in wins. He was 93rd on the NCAA all-time win list.