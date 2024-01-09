Republican state rep Jena Powell withdraws from March reelection bid

Powell, of Arcanum, is in her third two-year term representing the district and would have been up for reelection this year. She is one of Ohio’s youngest state legislators, at age 30. She faced a primary challenge from Johnathan Newman of Troy. Democrat Melissa VanDyke of Wayne Lakes in Darke County also filed to seek the seat.

Powell was known for helping lead the Ohio House Pro-Life Caucus and for sponsoring the Save Women’s Sports Act, aiming to keep transgender girls and women out of women’s high school and college sports. That bill was passed late last year as part of House Bill 68, and is in the middle of a veto fight between Gov. Mike DeWine and Republicans in the state legislature.

Powell had faced claims that she didn’t actually live in the Miami County-Darke County district she represents. Asked about those claims early in 2023, Powell told the Dayton Daily News, “I’m proud to call Arcanum my home. I’ve lived here for my entire life and love my community. The claim that I don’t live in my district is untrue.”

Powell could not be reached for comment early Tuesday.