Rhinestone Cowgirls show to round up legendary ladies of country

Tickets are still on sale. The Gloria is located at 216 S. Main St. in Urbana.

Farrell got her start in Dayton theater productions before moving onto New York and Los Angeles, where she’s found various outlets for her musical talent including on a Fox TV singing competition; performing as Sally Bowles in “Cabaret”; in a similar pop tribute, Divas3; on cruise ships; and, just last month, back in her hometown in solo tribute to a legendary pop/rock performer.

Farrell admitted country wasn’t one of the genres she had much familiarity with, but learning the songs and personalities made her kick up her spurs, especially some of the more modern artists like Underwood and Reba McEntire that fit her vocal style.

“I’m the modern one (in the trio) but all three of us can do any style. This show is super fun with some moments and artists you may not expect that don’t have that country style,” she said.

Though she’s never been to the Gloria, Farrell enjoys coming back to the area where she can perform in front of family and friends and the people of Ohio, who can get a little more into the show than some tour stops.

“It’s a rowdy crowd in Ohio, filled with special people and I love it,” said Farrell. “I don’t get to perform around here much. And not having to stay in a hotel is a real treat.”

Staci Weller, CEO of the GrandWorks Foundation that operates the Gloria Theatre, said Rhinestone Cowgirls is another example in the varied acts in the Stars on Stage series.

“This is more than a concert — it’s a journey through the voices that shaped American music,” said Weller. “And having Charity Farrell on stage makes it even more special for our region.”

Farrell hopes anyone wanting a night of live, energetic music, no matter their genre preference, may find it with Rhinestone Cowgirls.

“The show lends itself to a wide range of ages. Even if you’re not a country fan, you’ll find something you’ll like,” she said.

Tickets cost $32-52. For tickets or more information, go to gloriatheatre.org.

The next Stars on Stage concert will feature The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21. The big band and swing group will include acclaimed guest vocalist Helen Welch.