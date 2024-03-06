Riverside babysitter pleads guilty to seriously injuring 15-month-old boy

Huber Heights child suffers brain bleed, bruising, police say.

A Riverside babysitter pleaded guilty to a reduced charge for seriously injuring a 15-month-old boy in February 2023 while he was in her care.

Hoang Thi Kim Do, 53, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to endangering children, a third-degree felony, via a bill of information, according to plea documents filed Wednesday.

The boy was admitted Feb. 25, 2023, to the pediatric intensive care unit at Dayton Children’s Hospital, which notified the Riverside Police Department of suspected abuse, according to a police incident report.

“When the parents of the victim picked the child up, they suspected injury and took the child to Dayton Children’s where it was learned the child had a subdural hematoma and other injuries consistent with physical abuse,” Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said previously.

The child, whose family lived in Huber Heights, suffered a subdural hematoma — a brain bleed — to the back of his head in addition to bruising on various parts of his body, the report stated.

As part of her plea, a second-degree felony charge of endangering children, for which she was indicted, was dismissed.

Do, who remains free, faces up to three years in prison when she is sentenced April 3.

