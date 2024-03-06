Riverside babysitter pleads guilty to seriously injuring 15-month-old boy

The boy was admitted Feb. 25, 2023, to the pediatric intensive care unit at Dayton Children’s Hospital, which notified the Riverside Police Department of suspected abuse, according to a police incident report.

“When the parents of the victim picked the child up, they suspected injury and took the child to Dayton Children’s where it was learned the child had a subdural hematoma and other injuries consistent with physical abuse,” Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said previously.

The child, whose family lived in Huber Heights, suffered a subdural hematoma — a brain bleed — to the back of his head in addition to bruising on various parts of his body, the report stated.

As part of her plea, a second-degree felony charge of endangering children, for which she was indicted, was dismissed.

Do, who remains free, faces up to three years in prison when she is sentenced April 3.