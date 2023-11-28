Riverside to begin demolition of former MTC office building

Demolition is slated to begin Tuesday on the former MTC building in Riverside, which will open just over seven acres for redevelopment in the city.

The project to tear down the building at 4032 Linden Ave. has been a long time coming, said Riverside Community Development Director Nia Holt.

The Ohio Department of Development’s Revitalization & Demolition Program is covering 75% of demolition costs, with local partners at the Montgomery County Land Bank funding another 12½%, said Lori Minnich, Riverside economic development specialist.

“We worked closely with the Montgomery County Land Bank in securing funds to remove deteriorating eyesores in our business areas and neighborhoods,” Minnich said. “This demolition on Linden Avenue will pave the way for new investment opportunities.”

Jergens Construction and Demolition was awarded the contract in early November. They already have cleared brush along both sided of the property and have been working with their contractor on other Environmental Protection Agency requirements because the property contained asbestos that had to be removed, the city said.

Demolition work is expected to be completed in mid-January. Grass seed and straw will be placed in the spring.