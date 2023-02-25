Robbery attempt reported at Dayton gas station early Saturday morning

A robbery attempt was reported early Saturday morning at a Dayton gas station.
Crews responded to a call about a break-in at All in One Food and Fuel on North James H. McGee Boulevard at about 3:21 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A 911 call log indicated that people ran from the gas station and that someone broke the front door of the gas station open with a gun.
Dayton police were called to the scene, dispatch said.
Additional details are not yet available.
