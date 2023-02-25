X
Robbery attempt reported at Dayton gas station early Saturday morning

Local News
A robbery attempt was reported early Saturday morning at a Dayton gas station.

Crews responded to a call about a break-in at All in One Food and Fuel on North James H. McGee Boulevard at about 3:21 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A 911 call log indicated that people ran from the gas station and that someone broke the front door of the gas station open with a gun.

Dayton police were called to the scene, dispatch said.

Additional details are not yet available.

