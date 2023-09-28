Rockin’ the River event to benefit law enforcement memorial fund

West Carrollton is scheduled to hold the 3rd annual Rockin’ The River charity event to benefit the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial Association’s Permanent Memorial Fund from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Miami-Erie Canal Park, 5641 Marina Drive.

Distant Cousinz, a national touring band from Toledo, will take the stage at 6 p.m. followed by an American Flag skydive and the national anthem. Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience will headline the show with a custom pyrotechnic finale.

Dillin Events and the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial Association have been working together to raise funds for a permanent memorial since 2017. They have raised more than $100,000 for this memorial effort and will add to that total this weekend.

Tickets for Rockin’ The River are $10, and all ticket and alcohol proceeds will go to the charity. Children younger than 12 will be admitted at no charge.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Multiple food trucks will be open, and beer and bourbon will be available for purchase. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged, but coolers are prohibited. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit dillinevents.com.