Rogers to serve as Tipp City mayor after 4-3 council vote

Rogers, who was elected to council in November, previously served on council but sat out a term after his nomination petitions were rejected by the Miami County Board of Elections in August 2021.

Huffman was re-elected to council in November. Along with Huffman and Rogers, former council member John Kessler was elected in November. All three were sworn in at the start of Monday’s council meeting by Judge Mary Katherine Huffman of the 2nd District Court of Appeals.

Voting for Rogers for mayor were council members Doug Slagel, Greg Enslen, John Kessler and Rogers. Voting against were Kathryn Huffman, Ryan Liddy and Joanna Pittenger. Voting for Huffman for council president were Liddy, Pittenger, Huffman and Kessler. Voting against were Rogers, Enslen and Slagel.