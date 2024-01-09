BreakingNews
Trotwood officer injured in US 35 crash Monday ‘expected to survive’

Rogers to serve as Tipp City mayor after 4-3 council vote

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Logan Rogers was elected mayor of Tipp City by fellow council members Monday while Kathryn Huffman was re-elected council president.

The vote for each office was 4-3. No other candidates were nominated.

Rogers, who was elected to council in November, previously served on council but sat out a term after his nomination petitions were rejected by the Miami County Board of Elections in August 2021.

Huffman was re-elected to council in November. Along with Huffman and Rogers, former council member John Kessler was elected in November. All three were sworn in at the start of Monday’s council meeting by Judge Mary Katherine Huffman of the 2nd District Court of Appeals.

Voting for Rogers for mayor were council members Doug Slagel, Greg Enslen, John Kessler and Rogers. Voting against were Kathryn Huffman, Ryan Liddy and Joanna Pittenger. Voting for Huffman for council president were Liddy, Pittenger, Huffman and Kessler. Voting against were Rogers, Enslen and Slagel.

In Other News
1
Former county leader Colley takes interim role in Troy city government
2
Federal court halts Ohio social media parental consent law
3
Beavercreek residents raise many concerns about houses proposed off...
4
Family of Beavercreek man who died trying to rescue nephew gets...
5
Ohio House to try veto override Wednesday to unblock minor gender...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top