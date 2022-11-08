BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Live updates on state and local races and issues
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Roundabout in Washington Twp. reopens following installation of 8 light poles

Local News
By
1 hour ago

The roundabout at Mad River and Alex Bell Roads reopened this afternoon following the installation of eight permanent light poles.

The road was closed at 9 a.m. today to replace three temporary streetlights. Supply chain issues delayed the installation of permanent light poles, according to a release from the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office.

Following the one-day closure, no further updates are anticipated, the engineer’s office said.

ExploreDeli restaurant plans to open at former Masonic lodge in Washington Twp.

The new roundabout was designed to improve traffic operations and safety at the intersection and reduce travel times between destinations in West Carrollton, Moraine, Kettering, Centerville and Miami Twp.

It is the first circular intersection in Montgomery County and took about four months to construct.

For more information, visit engineer.mcohio.org.

In Other News
1
Early results: Grossmann leading Warren commission race
2
Uncontested races
3
POLLS CLOSE: Dayton area waits for results in key election races
4
Ohioan wins $1M in Powerball drawing
5
71-year-old man hit, killed crossing Fairborn street

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top