Roundabout in Washington Twp. reopens following installation of 8 light poles

The roundabout at Mad River and Alex Bell Roads reopened this afternoon following the installation of eight permanent light poles.
The road was closed at 9 a.m. today to replace three temporary streetlights. Supply chain issues delayed the installation of permanent light poles, according to a release from the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office.
Following the one-day closure, no further updates are anticipated, the engineer’s office said.
The new roundabout was designed to improve traffic operations and safety at the intersection and reduce travel times between destinations in West Carrollton, Moraine, Kettering, Centerville and Miami Twp.
It is the first circular intersection in Montgomery County and took about four months to construct.
For more information, visit engineer.mcohio.org.
