Roundup: Tipp City voters supporting income tax proposal in early results

TROY - Voters in Tipp City were supporting a proposal to reallocate a portion of the existing income tax from capital improvements to general municipal operations, according to returns released Tuesday by the Miami County Board of Elections.
The unofficial vote so far with about 68 of 87 precincts counted were released around 9:15 p.m.
The unofficial totals showed 63 percent in favor of the reallocation and 37 percent against.
Approval of the request would move approximately $1 million a year from the capital improvement fund to the general fund to help pay for police, fire/EMS, parks and general city administration.
In nearby Bethel Twp., unofficial numbers showed 53 percent supporting and 47 percent opposing replacing a 3.80- mill levy first approved in 2003. The levy would generate $619,262 annually.
The village of Fletcher is asking voters to approve a 1.15-mill replacement with increase levy for fire protection. The unofficial vote showed 51 percent supporting the replacement levy and 49 percent opposing it.
In Brown Twp. in northeast Miami County, the Brown Twp. trustees are seeking an additional 1.5-mills for five years for current expenses. The results so far had 57 percent of voters in favor and 43 percent against.
Residents of Miami County’s unincorporated areas, except Newberry Twp., were supporting the proposed gas and electric aggregation programs by more than 63 percent on both issues. The county commissioners voted in the summer to place the proposals before voters.
About the Author