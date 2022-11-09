Roundup: Tipp City voters supporting income tax proposal in early results

The village of Fletcher is asking voters to approve a 1.15-mill replacement with increase levy for fire protection. The unofficial vote showed 51 percent supporting the replacement levy and 49 percent opposing it.

In Brown Twp. in northeast Miami County, the Brown Twp. trustees are seeking an additional 1.5-mills for five years for current expenses. The results so far had 57 percent of voters in favor and 43 percent against.

Residents of Miami County’s unincorporated areas, except Newberry Twp., were supporting the proposed gas and electric aggregation programs by more than 63 percent on both issues. The county commissioners voted in the summer to place the proposals before voters.