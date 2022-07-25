Routsong Funeral Homes buys Morris Sons funeral business

Routsong Funeral Home in recent days bought the funeral business of Morris Sons Funeral Homes, picking up funeral service arrangements for an additional 100 or so families.
“It’s a great honor that Morris Sons allowed us to serve their families,” owner Tommy “T.R.” Routsong told the Dayton Daily News Monday.
Morris Sons’ brick-and-mortar sites in Kettering and Fairborn were not part of the transaction, Routsong said. He expects those buildings to be sold, and indeed, a new Montgomery County property record shows that the Morris Sons’ location at 1771 E. Dorothy Lane was sold last week to DLN Holding LLC for just over $1.1 million.
Routsong said he believed the Morris Sons’ funeral home in Fairborn may also soon be sold, if it hasn’t been sold already. Greene County property records showed no recent sale at that location Monday.
The deal stipulated that the Morris Sons’ Kettering and Fairborn locations will not be used for funerals, Routsong said.
Routsong declined to say what he paid for the business. “We did not buy those facilities ... but we are going to be servicing those families in a pre-arrangement way. We’re excited about that also, being able to help those families.”
The Morris Sons phone lines, web sites and arrangements with families to be served were part of the transaction.
Routsong has a funeral home at 2100 E. Stroop Road, less than a mile from the former Morris Sons’ Kettering location. Routsong also has a location in Centerville at 81 N. Main St.
Routsong is in its fourth generation of family owners and managers, he said. “That will hopefully add to a long heritage of Routsongs taking care of families in the Dayton area for so long, over 100 years,” he said.
“We family-owned businesses need to stick together,” he said.
Dale Morris was not available for comment Monday.
