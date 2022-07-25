Routsong Funeral Homes buys Morris Sons funeral business

Routsong declined to say what he paid for the business. “We did not buy those facilities ... but we are going to be servicing those families in a pre-arrangement way. We’re excited about that also, being able to help those families.”

The Morris Sons phone lines, web sites and arrangements with families to be served were part of the transaction.

Routsong has a funeral home at 2100 E. Stroop Road, less than a mile from the former Morris Sons’ Kettering location. Routsong also has a location in Centerville at 81 N. Main St.

Routsong is in its fourth generation of family owners and managers, he said. “That will hopefully add to a long heritage of Routsongs taking care of families in the Dayton area for so long, over 100 years,” he said.

“We family-owned businesses need to stick together,” he said.

Dale Morris was not available for comment Monday.