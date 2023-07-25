Rubber Duck Regatta returns to raise money for Dayton-area kids, adults with disabilities

The United Rehabilitation Services kicked off its 20th Rubber Duck Regatta Tuesday to help raise money for kids and adults with disabilities in the Miami Valley.

The campaign runs until Sept. 16, when 20,000 rubber ducks will be dropped into the river at RiverScape Metro Park during the Hispanic Heritage Festival.

“We are kicking off the 20th anniversary Rubber Duck Regatta to benefit the kids and adults with disabilities we serve every day here at United Rehabilitation Services,” said Dennis Grant, CEO United Rehabilitation Services.

Ducks can be purchased for $5 each at any area Buffalo Wild Wings, by visiting DaytonDucks.com or texting “Duck” to 24365.

“If you get that famous quack pack six for $25 you get a free Jersey Mike sub,” Grant said. “We’ll mail you the coupon.”

Each rubber duck is assigned a random number. The owner of the first duck pulled from the water will receive $5,000 toward the lease or purchase of a new or used Jeep Wrangler. Other prizes include a VIP Mardi Gras trip in New Orleans, a four night stay at Lake Norris and gifts cards to Buffalo Wild Wings, Watson’s, Brunner’s Lawn & Service, Morris Home Furniture and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar.

Ducks can be purchased the morning of Sept. 16 at the Hispanic Heritage Festival. The Duck Drop is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

United Rehabilitation Services offers a variety of programs of children and adults with disabilities throughout the Miami Valley. The organization offers therapies, employment services, child care, adult daycare programs and more.

To learn more, visit ursdayton.org.