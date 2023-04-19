Saving Barnes building focus of study overview to Kettering school board

Kettering administrative and school board officials have since said they would be open to hearing viable alternatives how private funds could possibly preserve at least part the site.

Preservation would include installing a new roof and providing “just enough mechanicals to stabilize and do a partial demo … that would be the privately funded venture,” Ruetschle said.

It would include asbestos abatement, restoration and new windows, Kettering’s Business Services Director Jeff Johnson said.

The study was done after a meeting with the Schiewetz Foundation and district officials. Preservation Dayton Inc. also sent letters to the school board and suggested the building may be a good candidate for a National Register of Historic Places designation.

The Kettering school board in February signed off on seeking bids for Barnes’ environmental abatement, a necessary step regardless of the building’s future, board President Toby Henderson said.

Barnes was built as a high school in 1929. Additions were constructed in 1938, 1951 and 1968, Ruetschle said.

Barnes then became a junior high school and was later used for decades as the district’s central office before Kettering’s administration moved to Lincoln Park Boulevard in recent years.