SCAM ALERT: Fraudster posing as Montgomery County sheriff’s major seeks payment

The caller claims to be a ‘Maj. Jeremy Roy” and tries to extort money from victims by saying they failed to appear in court or there was a legal matter that needs to be discussed. The scammer then asks for a substantial payment to avoid having a warrant issued for the victim’s arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The caller references false case numbers to appear more legitimate and requests that the payment be made through PayPal, Apple Pay, a money order, or by another method of payment or else they would be arrested,” the sheriff’s office said. “In some situations, the resident is asked to go to specific bitcoin and/or cryptocurrency ATMs near their home address where they can deposit the funds.”