Section 8 struggles: 5 key takeaways from our investigation

2. Finding a landlord in the suburbs that accepts Section 8 vouchers is a challenge for people in the program. Investigations by the Miami Valley Fair Housing Center have found higher rates of source of income discrimination in communities outside of the city of Dayton. The Dayton Daily News called more than a dozen apartment complexes in Kettering, Centerville, Huber Heights, Vandalia and Fairborn, and all of them said they do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

3. Some are concerned that a Dayton city ordinance requiring landlords to accept Section 8 threatens to concentrate poverty further in the city if there is no similar protection in the suburbs.