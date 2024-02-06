Semi crash closes I-75 South in Miami Twp.; 1 injured

One person was injured in a crash that closed Interstate 75 South at Interstate 675 in Miami Twp. Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported at 6:24 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A semi truck was the only vehicle involved.
One person was injured in the crash, but details on their condition were not available, according to OSHP.
Vehicles were being diverted off the highway at state Route 725.
I-75 South was backed up to East Dixie Drive, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic map. ODOT asked motorists to use an alternate route if possible.
We will update this story as more information is available.
