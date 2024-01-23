Semi truck fire closes I-70 East near I-675

BreakingNews
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed near Interstate 675 in Clark County because of to a vehicle fire.

The front of the semi truck was fully engulfed in flames, and mutual aid was requested to help battle the fire.

It’s not clear if any injuries have been reported.

We will update this story as more details are available.

