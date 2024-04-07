Seniors in Kettering work on physical health

According to the National Institutes of Health, exercise training in older people has been linked to many health benefits including decreased cardiovascular mortality and bone strength.

Personal training for any age is a popular option at the Kettering Recreation Center. But many senior citizens work with the trainers for their various specific needs. Larry Fox is a certified personal trainer who has been at the Rec Center for 11 years and enjoys seeing people reach their fitness goals.

“I’ve worked with a wide diversity of clients,” Fox said. “Different genders, ages and fitness abilities. I like working with strength training and balance training. Everyone comes to me for a reason, and it’s my goal to help them with that specific area. Then just seeing them be successful gives me a great deal of satisfaction.”

Approximately 60% of Fox’s clients are older than 60. Many seniors who come in for personal training have had an injury or surgery from which they need help recovering. It is Fox’s job to create a specialized workout plan just for them.

“Older people need more individualized care such as doing exercises to improve balance and core strength,” Fox said. “Many seniors have had previous medical issues, so we want to tailor their workouts to help with those issues.”

One of Fox’s clients, Jerry Craig, 78, of Centerville, has been working with Fox for a little more than five years. She came to him after she had surgery for her rotator cuff. After three years of therapy, Craig felt like she needed to be stronger, otherwise he might hurt herself further. That’s when she hooked up with Fox, or as she referred to him, “The Jolly Green Giant.” Craig also had a knee replacement surgery and said that Fox’s help was invaluable.

“We had three months to pretty much do a crash course in getting my legs strong enough that I could get through this surgery, hopefully with little problems,” Craig said. “I breezed right through surgery. Larry makes it [training] fun. He encourages me. He challenges me and he pushes me, and if he doesn’t push hard enough, then I’ll push.”

Craig works with Larry twice a week for 30 minutes doing all different exercises. Craig is widowed and lives alone. She cherishes her independence and believes that training is definitely worth it for other seniors.

“It’s so necessary,” Craig said. “I don’t have osteoporosis, but I have osteopenia, so I need to keep my body as strong as I possibly can and my bones. Otherwise, I’m going to be like a little old lady sitting on a couch, and not being able to do anything.”

There are various prices and plans for personal training at the Kettering Recreation Center. For information on prices or to sign up for training, visit www.playkettering.org/personal-training.

Senior group exercise classes

While some people like to workout one-on-one with a trainer, there are many people who might find that boring or intimidating. Luckily, the Charles I. Lathrem Senior Center, which is connected to the Kettering Recreation Center, offers group exercise classes for adults ages 55 and up.

One class is senior circuit training that is taught by Ben Parsons. Parsons has been working as a trainer and teacher for 11 years. He has a degree is exercise science and two certifications through the American College of Sports Management.

“I have clients in their 90s and some that are 14, and I like it that way, so I can work with a lot of different types of people,” Parsons said. “I like to stay fresh and experienced with everything, rather than just isolating myself to just one.”

The senior circuit training class incorporates weights, ropes, steps and other equipment to provide a complete workout. The class runs twice a week. Parsons said they try to mix up the classes each week so that seniors can strengthen their muscles and build the bone density that is needed.

“You have to watch the level of exertion with seniors,” Parsons said. “But as far as training style goes, you can still do a lot of the same things, it’s just a little bit lighter, the pace might be different and you need to monitor certain things to be a little bit more careful. I’m not going to have them doing sprints, but there’s no reason why we can’t get their heart rate up.”

Parsons described the senior circuit training class as “rowdy,” and that was apparent. The music is loud, the conversations sometimes dominate over the exercise, and many of the clients like to give Parsons a little bit of sass. However, it’s all in good fun. Many of the senior exercisers had a lot to say about the class and Parsons.

“I’ve been going here for over a year. It’s great to meet people. I met Ben and I go to him for personal training. I’m retired and my husband has passed away. I also do art. I just really enjoy it here. My friend came to this class and I started taking classes,” Mary Mewaj said.

“I’ve been coming for a couple years. It’s helped me. It wakes me up in the morning. He’s [Ben] great to work with. He’s irreverent and motivating. I’ve now retired. Before I retired, I played squash for 47 years. The last few years I could tell I needed something else,” Terry Murray said.

“I started coming in June. I feel stronger and more coordinated. I like the pace. It can be as challenging or not as challenging as you want. I’m retired so this kind of fit the bill. It’d be nice to get more people to come,” Linda Langenderfur said.

To attend classes at the Charles I. Lathrem Senior Center, most people are members. However, there are some drop-in classes that cost a few dollars for a class. The Kettering Recreation Center also has classes that are open to people of all ages who are members. Kettering Recreation Center also has drop-in classes for non-members as well.

Water workouts in the pool are also offered and are great exercise for those who need something that is low impact. For those who are more active, the Rec Center also hosts senior open gym for basketball and volleyball a couple days a week. And for anyone interested in pickleball, it is offered almost every day. For more specifics on the cost for memberships and classes visit www.playkettering.org.

Senior exercise drop-in class schedule at Charles I. Lathrem Senior Center: Free for CIL pass holders, $2 for CIL members, $3 for Kettering resident non-member and $5 for non-resident, non-members.