Serial voyeur accused of recording a minor in a public restroom at Centerville Kroger

Centerville police were called around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21 to Kroger at 3400 Cornerstone North Blvd. after a man, later identified as Rimblert, entered a women’s restroom and recorded a teen girl under the bathroom stall, according to an affidavit.

The teen told police that she was working at Kroger and was on a 15-minute break when she went to the restroom and passed Rimblert as he came out of the family restroom. She then went into the women’s restroom, which was empty.

“While in the stall, the victim heard the bathroom door open and close … she then hears someone enter the stall next to her and quietly close the door. … The victim looks down and sees two hands holding a black cellphone tilted up at her, under the stall divider, visibly shaking, recording her as she was sitting on the toilet,” the affidavit stated.

The teen then yelled and the person in the other stall left the restroom.

A co-worker tried to chase him out of the store as he ran to Cabela’s, where he reportedly was seen by a store employee entering and leaving the women’s restroom. Also, a witness at Cheddar’s saw him enter and leave the women’s restroom at the restaurant. One woman said the man came out as she went in and that she was concerned because she saw a child in the handicapped stall, according to the affidavit.

Centerville police found Rimblert on Wilmington Pike near Clyo Road. His cellphone, which was taken as evidence, reportedly had multiple images of individuals using a restroom in a state of undress.

Rimblert is a designated Tier III sex offender, which requires him to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every 90 days for life.

Rimblert has at least 30 convictions in voyeurism cases between 2004 and 2023 in Dayton Municipal Court, Fairborn Municipal Court, Kettering Municipal Court, Miamisburg Municipal Court, Montgomery County Municipal Court and Vandalia Municipal Court, court records show.

The highest level charge a repeat offender of voyeurism involving adults can face in Ohio is a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a maximum $750 fine.

State Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miami Twp., introduced a bill in 2021 to increase the penalty for voyeurism, but it never made it out of an Ohio Senate committee. He has said that he plans to reintroduce the bill.