Services set for Ross Twp. trustee killed in West Carrollton crash

Services have been set for an elected township trustee in Greene County’s Ross Twp., who was killed in a car accident last week.
Services for Mark Campbell will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Jamestown United Church of Christ, 152 W. Washington St., Jamestown. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the church.
Campbell, 44, was killed in a car crash at the intersection of South Dixie Drive and Dryden Road. Police were called to a two-vehicle crash around 12:50 p.m. last Tuesday, involving a car and pickup truck.
A car was stopped at the traffic signal and preparing to turn northbound onto Dryden Road when the truck hit it, West Carrollton Police Deputy Chief David Wessling said.
The crash remains under investigation by West Carrollton police, though speed may be a factor, police said.
Campbell was elected as a Ross Twp. trustee in 2021, and owned and operated Campbell & Andrews Farms LLC alongside his family. He also worked as the rental manager for Bobcat of Dayton.
He is survived by his wife and two sons.
Fellow trustee Mike Brown said Campbell was an “upcoming leader and an upcoming star” in Ross Twp.
In his obituary, Campbell’s family wrote that he was “a hard worker with a funny personality,” and had an “uncanny ability to jump into song at any moment, or spit out an impersonation or joke to make you laugh.”
Campbell was also “looking forward to working the land with his boys like his father and grandfather before him,” his obituary said.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Greene County Agricultural Society.
