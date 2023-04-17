Services set for Ross Twp. trustee killed in West Carrollton crash

Campbell was elected as a Ross Twp. trustee in 2021, and owned and operated Campbell & Andrews Farms LLC alongside his family. He also worked as the rental manager for Bobcat of Dayton.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Fellow trustee Mike Brown said Campbell was an “upcoming leader and an upcoming star” in Ross Twp.

In his obituary, Campbell’s family wrote that he was “a hard worker with a funny personality,” and had an “uncanny ability to jump into song at any moment, or spit out an impersonation or joke to make you laugh.”

Campbell was also “looking forward to working the land with his boys like his father and grandfather before him,” his obituary said.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Greene County Agricultural Society.