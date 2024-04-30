BreakingNews
Several streets to close in Dayton this weekend for downtown events

Local News
By
46 minutes ago
X

Various downtown roads in Dayton will be closed this weekend for three events: the Law Enforcement Memorial, the Dayton Public Schools All-City Arts Festival event and the Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally.

Here’s a look at the planned closures:

Friday, May 3

7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • Southbound Riverside Drive between White Allen Drive and Monument Avenue
  • Monument Avenue between Patterson Boulevard and Jefferson Street
  • Harries Street between the parking garage entrance and Monument Avenue

Saturday, May 4

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Monument Avenue between Patterson Boulevard and Harries Street

Sunday, May 5

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Monument Avenue between Patterson Boulevard and Harries Street
        About the Author

        Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

