Several streets to close in Dayton this weekend for downtown events

Various downtown roads in Dayton will be closed this weekend for three events: the Law Enforcement Memorial, the Dayton Public Schools All-City Arts Festival event and the Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally.
Here’s a look at the planned closures:
Friday, May 3
7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Southbound Riverside Drive between White Allen Drive and Monument Avenue
- Monument Avenue between Patterson Boulevard and Jefferson Street
- Harries Street between the parking garage entrance and Monument Avenue
Saturday, May 4
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monument Avenue between Patterson Boulevard and Harries Street
Sunday, May 5
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Monument Avenue between Patterson Boulevard and Harries Street
In Other News
1
Troy man, previously ruled incompetent, sentenced for child sex...
2
Kettering police assist Trotwood officers investigating found body...
3
Have you been impacted by a recent or ongoing drug shortage? We want to...
4
April business news in Dayton: Frisch’s closes, Topgolf location...
5
8 interesting things to see at Hawthorn Hill, the Wright family mansion
About the Author