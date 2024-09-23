Sheetz to open second Beavercreek location Tuesday; 10th in Dayton region

The Sheetz location is roughly 6,100 square feet, on the corner of Colonel Glenn Highway and Eastside Drive, across from the Dave Dennis car dealership. Sheetz began construction in November.

The store is identical to the Sheetz on the corner of Beaver Vu Drive and North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, including space for both restaurant and retail, with outdoor seating and a drive-thru. The North Fairfield location opened in April.

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 10:45 a.m.

To celebrate the opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to The Foodbank, Inc., the company said. Customers attending the grand opening are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the nonprofit. Those who donate will receive Sheetz merchandise, one per customer while supplies last from 9-11 a.m. A second donation of $2,500 will be presented to the Special Olympics of Ohio.

In 2022, Sheetz announced plans to open 20 new stores in western Ohio in a five-year span. This Beavercreek location will be the company’s 10th in the Dayton-Springfield area in the past 13 months — two in Huber Heights, two in Beavercreek, plus stores in Springfield, Vandalia, Fairborn, Springboro, Franklin and Washington Twp.

Plans for Sheetz stores in Centerville and Kettering were rejected by city officials there last fall, although the company has sued Centerville over that city’s decision.

Sheetz currently operates 680-plus store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year. The company touts specialty drinks and made-to-order sandwiches and salads, ordered through touch-screen terminals.