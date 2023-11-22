Sheriff’s office asks for help finding missing teens

Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help finding two juveniles that they believe have run away.

Colleen Spivey, 15, was last seen on North Main Street in Dayton.

She is white, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and white shoes.

ExploreVIDEO: Police release body camera footage from Beavercreek Walmart shooting

Kayden Clark, 17, ran away from a group home in Cincinnati on May 25, and later returned to the Dayton area, where he is from. The sheriff’s office said that he may be in the Jefferson Township or Moraine areas.

He is white, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 111 pounds and has hazel eyes and blond hair.

The sheriff’s office said that both Spivey and Clark have a history of running away, and the disappearances are not related.

If you have information regarding the location of either teen, the sheriff’s office asked for you to call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.

In Other News
1
Congenital syphilis on the rise while Montgomery County a high area for...
2
Courthouse Square’s fountain will be transformed
3
Beavercreek Walmart shooting: Shooter ID’d; 3 victims in stable...
4
VIDEO: Police release body camera footage from Beavercreek Walmart...
5
Local lawmakers react to Beavercreek Walmart shooting that injured 4

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top