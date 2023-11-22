Sheriff’s office asks for help finding missing teens

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help finding two juveniles that they believe have run away.

Colleen Spivey, 15, was last seen on North Main Street in Dayton.

She is white, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and white shoes.

Kayden Clark, 17, ran away from a group home in Cincinnati on May 25, and later returned to the Dayton area, where he is from. The sheriff’s office said that he may be in the Jefferson Township or Moraine areas.

He is white, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 111 pounds and has hazel eyes and blond hair.

The sheriff’s office said that both Spivey and Clark have a history of running away, and the disappearances are not related.

If you have information regarding the location of either teen, the sheriff’s office asked for you to call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.