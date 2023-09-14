UPDATE: Missing Harrison Twp. teen found safe

A missing 14-year-old last seen in Harrison Twp. two weeks ago has been found safe.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced Gary Phillips Jr. had been located around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

They sent a press release out at 2 p.m. asking for the public’s help finding the teen.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that Gary Phillips Jr., the 14-year-old juvenile reported missing on Sept. has been located and is safe,” read the updated press release. “The sheriff’s office extends its gratitude to local media outlets and community members for their assistance.”