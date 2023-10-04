Shiloh Church sponsors fundraising walk for Foodbank this weekend: Here’s how to participate

BreakingNews
Credit: Katherine Ullmer

55 minutes ago
Dayton is gearing up to unite with countless communities nationwide, all stepping up to combat hunger – one stride at a time, both locally and globally.

Interfaith CROP Hunger Walks, spanning the nation, are rallying behind the international relief and development efforts of Church World Service, striving to alleviate poverty and eradicate hunger. Their initiatives range from providing clean water and vital hygiene training in Vietnam to tackling droughts in Nicaragua, and even stocking the shelves of food pantries across the United States.

Additionally, 25% of the proceeds will directly support the efforts of The Foodbank, Inc. to eliminate hunger in the Miami Valley. These funds will bolster more than 100 programs focused on fighting food insecurity in Montgomery, Greene, and Preble counties.

The walk will take place on Oct. 8 at Shiloh Church, located at 5300 Philadelphia Drive (the corner of Main and Philadelphia). Registration begins at 1 p.m. and the grand send-off will take place at 1:30 p.m.

This event welcomes everyone who shares a commitment to ending hunger, regardless of race or religion. To take part, join a team, or contribute to this vital cause, visit www.thefoodbankdayton.org.

