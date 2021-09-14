Police: Man shoots victim while Dayton officers conduct gun reduction operation

Tramehl Jovon Turley is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault with a three-year firearm specification; having weapons under disability for a prior drug conviction; and tampering with evidence.

Dayton police were working on a gun reduction initiative Sept. 1 when one of the detectives radioed to crews on the operation that he saw a man holding a gun who appeared agitated in the 1400 block of Bancroft Street. The man, later identified as Turley, was walking backwards away from another man, yelling at him, and went to a nearby Bancroft Street residence, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.