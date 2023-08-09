SICSA’s longtime president, CEO to step down

SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center’s longtime president and CEO will step down next month after more than 12 years at the helm.

Nora Vondrell will be leaving her position effective Sept. 22, SICSA Board President Kunal Patel announced Wednesday.

“Under Ms. Vondrell’s leadership, SICSA has witnessed remarkable growth and transformation. Her passion for animal welfare, strategic vision and dedication to creating a brighter future for animals and the community have been pivotal in shaping the organization’s mission and impact,” he said.

During Vondrell’s tenure, the nonprofit in early 2020 moved from its location on Wilmington Pike in Kettering into its 25,000-square-foot state-of-the art facility at 8172 Washington Church Road north of Lyons Road overlooking Interstate 675 in Washington Twp. The new location allows the nonprofit to expand its adoption capacity and increase spay and neuter programs.

The year before the move, SICSA in June 2019 took ownership of Pet Wants Dayton. Based at the SICSA facility, the business offers home delivery of dog and cat food, treats, supplies and other products, with proceeds benefiting SICSA.

Other accomplishments noted by the board include launching innovative veterinary initiatives that improved the overall health and quality of life for community pets and those in SICSA’s care; implementing intake diversion aimed at keeping pets in their homes and not in overcrowded and underfunded shelters; strengthening partnerships with local, regional and national foundations and animal welfare stakeholders; and spearheading fundraising efforts that significantly contributed to the financial stability of the organization.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead the dedicated team at the SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center,” said Vondrell. “I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together and am confident that SICSA will continue to flourish and make a positive impact on the lives of animals and our community.”

The SICSA board has begun a search for a new president and CEO.

The animal welfare organization began in 1974 as the Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals, since shortened to SICSA. The nonprofit places more than 2,000 dogs and cats and performs more than 4,000 spay/neuter surgeries.