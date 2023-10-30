SICSA’s new CEO a longtime volunteer, former board member

SICSA’s new president and CEO is a longtime volunteer and former board member for the animal welfare agency.

Jack Omer of Dayton who has served as interim chief executive since Sept. 25 has been named to the post, effective immediately

“The mission of SICSA is so important to me personally and given my longevity with my involvement in the organization, the more time I spent here and more time I interacted with the staff and volunteers, I really felt like this role was a good next move for me,” said Omer in a released statement.

SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center is at 8172 Washington Church Road north of Lyons Road overlooking Interstate 675 in Washington Twp.

Omer replaces Nora Vondrell, who stepped down last month after more than a dozen years. She is now the executive director of the Berry Family Foundation based in Moraine.

“Over the past month, Jack has been entrusted with the role of Interim CEO,” stated SICSA Board President Kunal Patel. “Having observed his remarkable leadership throughout this period, the board has unanimously chosen to appoint Jack Omer as the permanent president and CEO of SICSA. His skills and talents align perfectly with SICSA’s mission, culture and business direction.

“His love of animal welfare, background in human services and overall business expertise make him the ideal leader for the organization,” Patel said.

The animal welfare organization began in 1974 as the Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals. As SICSA approaches its 50th anniversary in May 2024, Patel said he expects SICSA’s legacy will continue to flourish under the guidance of Omer, who will continue to uphold and enhance the nonprofit’s dedication to customer service, business efficiency, animal welfare and staff and volunteer engagement.