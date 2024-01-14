‘Significant’ damage at Miami Valley Hospital due to water line break

DAYTON — A water line break at Miami Valley Hospital has resulted in “significant damage.”
The break at the hospital at 1 Wyoming St. originated from a handler on the roof, according to a statement from Premier Health.
“This has caused significant damage, however, hospital leadership has developed a temporary emergency plan to ensure healthcare delivery is maintained,” Premier Health said.
Social media posts from people in the hospital showed water gushing out of a ceiling in one hallway, about an inch of water on the floor in another part of the hospital, and water cascading down an interior stairwell.
