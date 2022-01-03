Sinclair College names new public safety director

Tom Thompson started his new role Monday overseeing the Sinclair Police Department, Department of Public Safety and the communications center, according to a release from the college. Thompson will supervise an assistant chief, three lieutenants, 15 police officers full- and part-time dispatchers and multiple part-time safety information officers.

He previously served as the assistant police chief of the Miamisburg Police Department, assistant city manager in Miamisburg and executive director of police and security for the Kettering Health hospital system.