Sinclair College names new public safety director

A national search tapped a local man for the next director of public safety and chief of police at Sinclair College.
Tom Thompson started his new role Monday overseeing the Sinclair Police Department, Department of Public Safety and the communications center, according to a release from the college. Thompson will supervise an assistant chief, three lieutenants, 15 police officers full- and part-time dispatchers and multiple part-time safety information officers.
He previously served as the assistant police chief of the Miamisburg Police Department, assistant city manager in Miamisburg and executive director of police and security for the Kettering Health hospital system.
“Tom brings a wealth of law enforcement experience and a commitment to building relationships that will continue Sinclair’s dedication to ensuring a safe and a secure learning environment for students, faculty, staff, and the community,” Jeffrey A. Miller, Sinclair College vice president for administration, stated in the release.
Thompson also is a U.S. Air Force veteran who earned a master’s of public administration from Wright State University a bachelor’s in criminal justice from Chapman University and is the founder and executive director of Valens Solutions, a nonprofit that connects at-risk persons with community resources and advocates on their behalf.
“I look forward to using my experiences to build on the success of Sinclair’s department of public safety through professionalism, integrity and accountability,” Thompson said.
