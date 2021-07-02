Sinclair Community College names new Board of Trustees Chair

The Sinclair Community College Board of Trustees has named a new chair for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Amy Barker, the new chair, has served on the Board of Trustees since 2012. She has also served as the Chair for the college’s Finance and Investment Committee.
Barker is replacing Dan Sadlier, who has served as the chair since 2018. Sadlier will remain on the Board of Trustees, the release said.
“It is a great honor to continue my commitment to this institution and build upon the incredible successes Sinclair College has achieved by focusing on financial stability and our strategic priorities of growth, equity, and alignment,” Barker said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in support of Sinclair’s historic mission to find the need and endeavor to meet it for our students and for the entire Dayton region.”
Barker has over 35 years of experience in investment and portfolio management, a release from Sinclair Community College said. She is currently works for Parallel Advisors LLC.
“It has been a privilege to lead this group of talented individuals during some incredibly challenging times and I have no doubt that Amy will use her wealth of professional experience and community involvement to further that positive momentum for our students over the next year,” Sadlier said.
The college also announced Bruce Feldman as the Chair of the Finance and Investment Committee, Helen Jones-Kelley as the Chair of the Personnel and Curriculum Committee and Maninder Kalra as the Chair of the Strategic Linkages Committee.