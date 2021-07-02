Sinclair Community College names new Board of Trustees Chair

Barker is replacing Dan Sadlier, who has served as the chair since 2018. Sadlier will remain on the Board of Trustees, the release said.

“It is a great honor to continue my commitment to this institution and build upon the incredible successes Sinclair College has achieved by focusing on financial stability and our strategic priorities of growth, equity, and alignment,” Barker said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in support of Sinclair’s historic mission to find the need and endeavor to meet it for our students and for the entire Dayton region.”