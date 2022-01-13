Sinclair named a ‘top online college’ by Newsweek

Newsweek has recognized Sinclair Community College as one of America’s best online learning schools for 2022.
The news organization chose 150 colleges and universities that offer online degree programs as “America’s Top Online Colleges.” Sinclair was ranked No. 104 on that list, which also included hybrid programs.
Elsewhere in Ohio, the University of Cincinnati was ranked 26th, Ohio State 62nd, Toledo 76th, and four of Sinclair’s peer community colleges were between No. 120 and 150.
Newsweek and Statista selected all of them as the “best online learning schools” based on an online survey among United States residents who have used online learning services to obtain an academic degree or to further their professional or personal development.
Sinclair College currently offers 61 fully online programs. Over 300 Sinclair courses are offered completely online, including most general education courses and many core specialized program courses in Business and Computer Information Systems, Health Information Management, Health Sciences, Computer Information Systems, Criminal Justice Science, Management, and more.
Students have the option to complete part of any of Sinclair’s more than 300 associate degrees or certificates online.
