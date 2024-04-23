Sinclair propels unmanned aerial systems program to new heights

“Sinclair will be the first academic institution with operational Advanced Air Mobility, which will ensure the college is positioned to provide critical training and education, research and development, and commercialization and economic development support,” said Dr. Andrew D. Shepherd, Executive Director and Chief Scientist for Unmanned Aerial Systems at Sinclair. “This unique advantage will strengthen Sinclair’s efforts to foster economic growth and equip students for careers in manufacturing, maintenance and operation of complex UAS and AAM systems.”

Sinclair Community College currently offers 10 UAS-related degree and certificate programs for students, including a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degree in UAS. Between 2015 and 2023, approximately 44,000 individuals received training in UAS focused academic and workforce development programs at Sinclair.

“Since 2008, Sinclair has worked diligently to solidify a leadership position through our National UAS Training and Certification Center. Federal, state and Sinclair funding have established a world-class resource located in Dayton with applied research capabilities that serve as a driver for regional economic development, workforce training and industry technology advancement,” added Jeffrey A. Miller, Senior Vice President for Administration at Sinclair Community College.

To learn more about Sinclair’s UAS programs, visit uas.sinclair.edu/.