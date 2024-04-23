Sinclair propels unmanned aerial systems program to new heights

Sinclair Community College is poised to soar to new heights in the unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and the broader Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry thanks to $2 million in federal funding secured with the support of Congressman Mike Turner. This significant funding will allow Sinclair to expand its fleet to include large UAS and cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, further solidifying its position as a national leader in unmanned systems education and research.
The funding empowers Sinclair to acquire a diverse range of next-generation systems —including midsize eVTOL aircraft for both flight operations and maintenance training, large eVTOL aircraft for flight operations, a large fixed-wing aircraft UAS for flight operations, state-of-the-art flight simulators, and mobile ground control station support capabilities.
“Sinclair will be the first academic institution with operational Advanced Air Mobility, which will ensure the college is positioned to provide critical training and education, research and development, and commercialization and economic development support,” said Dr. Andrew D. Shepherd, Executive Director and Chief Scientist for Unmanned Aerial Systems at Sinclair. “This unique advantage will strengthen Sinclair’s efforts to foster economic growth and equip students for careers in manufacturing, maintenance and operation of complex UAS and AAM systems.”
Sinclair Community College currently offers 10 UAS-related degree and certificate programs for students, including a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degree in UAS. Between 2015 and 2023, approximately 44,000 individuals received training in UAS focused academic and workforce development programs at Sinclair.
“Since 2008, Sinclair has worked diligently to solidify a leadership position through our National UAS Training and Certification Center. Federal, state and Sinclair funding have established a world-class resource located in Dayton with applied research capabilities that serve as a driver for regional economic development, workforce training and industry technology advancement,” added Jeffrey A. Miller, Senior Vice President for Administration at Sinclair Community College.
To learn more about Sinclair’s UAS programs, visit uas.sinclair.edu/.
