Sinclair to award more than 8,400 degrees during graduation

Sinclair noted there was significant growth this year for graduates earning degrees for careers like nursing, electro-mechanical engineering, aviation, pilots and other jobs that offer a living wage, or the amount of money a family would need to support basic needs without financial stress.

In 2023, the combined household living wage for two adults without children in Montgomery County was $20.82 per hour or $43,315 annually, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

“Equipping students with the skills and knowledge they need to secure rewarding careers that support their well-being directly aligns with Sinclair’s mission to find the need and endeavor to meet it,” said Steven Johnson, president of Sinclair, in a release.