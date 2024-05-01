Sinclair to award more than 8,400 degrees during graduation

BreakingNews
Sinclair Community College will award more than 8,400 degrees Friday night during a graduation ceremony and 72 of those will be high school students receiving their associate’s degree.

The graduation ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. in University of Dayton Arena. More than 1,500 students will be the first in their family to get a college degree, according to Sinclair.

Sinclair noted there was significant growth this year for graduates earning degrees for careers like nursing, electro-mechanical engineering, aviation, pilots and other jobs that offer a living wage, or the amount of money a family would need to support basic needs without financial stress.

In 2023, the combined household living wage for two adults without children in Montgomery County was $20.82 per hour or $43,315 annually, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

“Equipping students with the skills and knowledge they need to secure rewarding careers that support their well-being directly aligns with Sinclair’s mission to find the need and endeavor to meet it,” said Steven Johnson, president of Sinclair, in a release.

