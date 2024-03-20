Sinclair to host real estate career fair Thursday

The event is free and open to the public.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall employment of real estate brokers and sales agents is projected to grow 3% through the year 2032, with approximately 51,600 openings projected each year.

“This career fair is a great opportunity for students and job seekers to network with industry professionals, learn about career paths, and potentially land their dream job,” said Lani Gagnon, director of the Real Estate Program at Sinclair Community College.

Complimentary parking is available for all attendees in the Student/Visitor Parking Garage A on Fifth Street. Email realestate@sinclair.edu or call (937) 512-2615.