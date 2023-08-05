Sinclair’s new program prepares students for lucrative, high-tech careers

Sinclair Community College is staying true to its mission to find the need and endeavor to meet it by introducing a new bachelor’s degree designed to prepare students for high-tech careers. Sinclair’s Integrated Systems Technician (IST) Bachelor of Applied Science Degree is launching this fall.

The IST bachelor’s degree is designed to provide the hands-on education students need to fill the growing demand for skilled workers in a variety of technical fields including electronics engineering, cybersecurity, robotics, mechatronics, and data analytics. The program focuses on training in technologies related to connected devices, particularly in industrial settings. Graduates of Sinclair’s IST program will be able to understand, service, and maintain equipment and components (sensors) used in advanced manufacturing, high tech warehousing, household appliances, automotive computer systems, and medical devices.

The new IST bachelor’s degree builds off Sinclair’s existing Internet of Things (IoT) Cyber Technician associate degree. Students completing the associate degree will be halfway to earning the IST bachelor’s degree.

“As our world becomes more connected, we are using our smartphone apps to control and monitor things like home security systems or health and fitness tracking. That technology is also used in diagnostics for autonomous vehicles and automation in advanced manufacturing facilities. These are examples of the internet of things where physical devices can remotely control processes through sensors and networks. There is a substantial need for skilled workers to service and maintain the components needed for those networks. The IST bachelor’s degree is another example of Sinclair aligning its programs with the needs of the region by preparing students for those in-demand, lucrative careers,” said Dr. Anthony Ponder, Provost – Sinclair Community College.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, engineering technician jobs are expected to grow 3% through the year 2031 with more than 2,000 technicians needed annually with a median annual salary of $60,000.

Sinclair Community College’s other bachelor’s degrees include Nursing (Spring 2024), Aviation Technology – Unmanned Aerial Systems, and Aviation Technology – Professional Pilot.

To learn more about Sinclair’s bachelor’s degrees, visit Sinclair.edu/Bachelors.

With one of the lowest tuition rates in Ohio, Sinclair Community College is committed to providing quality, affordable education. This year, Sinclair Community College was named the top college in the country for sustained and persistent student success. Achieving the Dream, an association of hundreds of colleges, awarded the highest honor, the Leah Meyer Austin Award, to Sinclair for demonstrating remarkable increases in student success.

This prestigious honor was achieved through years of effort by dedicated professionals across the entire college who strive each day to do better and to be better for the students of our region.

For 137 years, the region has entrusted Sinclair with providing the education students must have to fill rewarding, in-demand careers. Learn more about Sinclair’s more than 300 degree and certificate programs at Sinclair.edu.